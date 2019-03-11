Woman kills 11-year-old daughter to keep her from having sex, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death Sunday because she thought the girl was having sex with men, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rosa Alcides Rivera faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her daughter, Aleyda.

Authorities said Rivera stabbed her daughter at least 15 times in a car and drove her to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Hospital staff began to assist Rivera and realized that her daughter was dead, the affidavit said.

Hospital security surrounded Rivera and called an off-duty Orlando police officer who was working security at Orlando Regional Medical Center for assistance, and he placed Rivera in handcuffs, officials said.

Rivera had cuts near her wrist and was taken to a hospital, where she was cleared medically, officials said.

In an interview, Rivera first told detectives that a man had stabbed her daughter before running away. She later said she had killed her daughter and her "baby is gone," according to the affidavit.

Aleyda Rivera.

Officials said the incident began at a home on Citadel Drive, where Rivera had accused her mother's boyfriend of having sex with her daughter. Witnesses told officers that the girl had denied having sex with him, the affidavit said.

According to officials, Rivera said she killed her daughter to prevent her from having sexual relations with men. She said she believed her daughter was having sex with men because she "smiled different," according to the affidavit.

Rivera also told detectives that she attempted to make her daughter comfortable while she was stabbing her, according to authorities.

Officials said Rivera then harmed herself, resulting in the cuts to her arm, before she arrived at the hospital.

Authorities said Aleyda Rivera attended West Ridge Middle School, where grief counselors will be on hand Monday to talk to her classmates.

