Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Orange County sports bar, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at an Orlando-area sports bar that left one man dead and four others injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on July 9 at Happy Place Sports Bar on Southland Boulevard. Deputies said they found Edgar Rivera and a security guard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rivera died at the scene.

Three other men showed up at Orlando Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release said.

Bryan O'Neill Diodonet Cortes, 20, was arrested July 20 on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. On Thursday, Ramon Louis Gonzalez Marquez, 34, was arrested on the same charges.

Deputies said witnesses reported an altercation in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

