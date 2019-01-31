Second suspect arrested in shooting that killed unborn baby, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A second man has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting that injured a man and a pregnant woman, killing her unborn fetus.

Roderic Emanule Smith Jr., 20, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Smith and the other suspect, Hernicard Artilus, shot Vince Deloney and Stephanie Reyes at their apartment complex on 4514 Silver Star Road.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Artilus instigating an argument with Deloney outside of his apartment. In the video, a man, now identified as Smith, walks up to defend Artilus, according to deputies.

Authorities said the video then shows Deloney going back into his apartment and coming back out as Smith begins to shoot at him with a handgun. Artilus is then accused of using an AK-47 rifle to shoot into Deloney's apartment, hitting Reyes, as Deloney was injured on the ground.

Deloney's leg was injured in the shooting, while 28-week-pregnant Reyes' fetus was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, according to investigators. Deloney and Reyes are a couple and were parents to the unborn child.

Officials said they found ammunition that matched shell casings and narcotics inside Artilus' apartment. Both Reyes and Deloney identified Artilus in a photo lineup, according to deputies.

Authorities arrested Artilus on Jan. 18. After the arrest, deputies announced they were still searching for a second, "heavy set" suspect in connection with the case.

The man was seen on surveillance video fleeing after the shooting in a gray Chrystler, which was eventually traced back to a woman who lives with Smith.

Deloney said Smith drives a car matching that description and is often at the neighboring apartment, which is where the mother of Artilus' child lives. Phone records also placed both Artilus and Smith at the shooting scene on the day of the crime.

After a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest, deputies found and arrested him at the 7-11 on 10801 West Colonial Drive in Ocoee. Authorities said he was driving a gray Chrystler 200.

Smith is being held in the Orange County jail and is not eligible for bond.

A family member said both victims are recovering well, though there is still much healing to come.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.