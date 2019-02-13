Security changes planned at OIA after TSA agent's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - Restricting access to the balconies and upper levels of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Orlando International Airport is among changes coming after a Transportation Security Administration agent jumped to his death.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said airport officials are working closely with staff from the Hyatt to implement that change.

There are also plans to test the airport's audio system and determine if a new system should be installed, add police dogs to the Hyatt and possibly add barriers in the hotel's balcony areas. Officials also plan to increase focus on basic security measures.

On Feb. 2, 36-year-old Robert Henry, a TSA employee who was off-duty, jumped from a Hyatt balcony above the east security checkpoint and died as a result of his injuries.

Fennell said that reviewing and analyzing what happened in the aftermath of that incident, including crowd movement and the usage of the public access system, is underway.

She noted that airport operations returned to normal within two hours after the incident.

Airport leaders say some of the changes have already gone into effect, while many others are still being worked out and considered.

Passengers said they were happy to hear about the changes

"There’s a lot of people who come through here everyday and just safety everywhere is important in any public place," Hailey Hampton said.

