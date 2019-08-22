Signs will now be allowed at 'College GameDay' at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The college football season starts in Central Florida when No. 8 University of Florida plays against the University of Miami at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

ESPN's "College GameDay," the station's college football pregame show, will be taped live at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Disney first announced signs would not be allowed at Magic Kingdom during the show, but ESPN said this is no longer the case.

ESPN announced Thursday signs will be permitted during the broadcast.

"College GameDay" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the elevated train station on Main Street, USA.

After the show the signs have to be recycled in Magic Kingdom or returned to your car or room, according to ESPN.

The television station said signs must be handheld. This means no poles, sticks or extensions.

ESPN said signs may not contain commercial, derogatory, vulgar or political content.

Dry-erase boards will not be allowed, according to ESPN.

Signs may not exceed 3 feet by 5 feet in size, according to the television station.

Any fan with a sign will not be able to board the Epcot and Resort Monorail.

The signs will be screened at the transportation and ticket center or at the Magic Kingdom bus loop.

Theme park admission is required to get into to the viewing area of "College GameDay."

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

The University of Miami won the game 21-16.



