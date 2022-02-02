NASA to retire space station by 2031, crash it into ocean

In this image from video provided by NASA, the International Space Station is seen as astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, (NASA via AP)

NASA is retiring the International Space Station after three decades in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into the most remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Since launching in 2000, the ISS has orbited 227 nautical miles above Earth.

It’s been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.