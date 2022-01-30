SpaceX readies more internet satellites to launch from Kennedy Space Center

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – In a potential Falcon 9 double feature of sorts, SpaceX plans to launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center less than 24 hours after a launch scheduled to put an Italian surveillance satellite in orbit on behalf of the European Space Agency.

Delayed from Sunday, the latest Starlink launch is scheduled to occur at either 2:17 p.m. or 5:34 p.m. Monday, according to Spaceflight Now.

Weather conditions on Monday for Starlink Group 4-7 are considered 90% favorable, with the same figure reduced to 80% in the event of a 24-hour delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The 49 internet satellites onboard the Falcon 9 will join SpaceX’s constellation of more than 1,500 operational Starlink units now in orbit, according to Jonathan’s Space Report.

