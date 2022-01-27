SpaceX set for evening launch of Italian satellite from Cape

Photographers follow a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket perched on launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set to launch an Italian surveillance satellite Thursday evening.

Predictions of favorable weather for the targeted 6:11 p.m. launch of the COSMO-SkyMed mission have diminished slightly since Wednesday, dropping from 70% “go” to 60%, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

On the flipside, forecasters said that liftoff winds and the “Cumulus Cloud Rule” pose a 40% chance that a launch at this time would violate weather constraints. The rule — which considers in part the temperature of clouds and their distance to a rocket — is one of 10 that launch weather officers look to in order to abate the risk of lightning strikes to rockets in flight, the squadron said. Liftoff winds of 20-25 mph are also a primary concern, and scattered showers are expected on the Cape at launch time, forecasters said. Additionally, booster recovery weather has been given a moderate risk of violating constraints, according to the report.

Should the launch be scrubbed and rescheduled for 24 hours later, forecasters have predicted only slight differences in the weather at the site. For a potential Jan. 28 launch, conditions are still considered 60% favorable at the time of this report, with liftoff winds expected to be around 5 mph slower.

Onboard the rocket is the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation Flight Model 2, the second in a series of four identical radar surveillance satellites developed by the Italian Space Agency (ASI). CSG-1 successfully launched and became operational in December 2019, and the final two launches are currently planned for 2024 and 2027. The constellation comprises of improved versions of the first generation of COSMO-SkyMed satellites which launched between June 2007 and November 2010, according to the European Space Agency.

The satellites themselves are used to develop imagery of the Earth’s surface regardless of weather conditions for civil and military purposes, according to ASI. Though the second generation is intended to replace the first, ASI refers to the five units currently in orbit as “eyes” that can be used to help predict and monitor natural disasters in any part of the world, such as floods or earthquakes.

