NASA officials to provide update on Artemis I moon rocket ahead of test

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA officials are set to hold a news briefing next week to discuss the latest developments concerning the Artemis I moon rocket ahead of a scheduled test.

The space agency said the teleconference would be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. This comes days before mission managers plan on conducting a cryogenic demonstration test, currently scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The teleconference also comes after space officials said they fixed the reoccurring hydrogen leak that led to the two previous Artemis I launch attempts on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 being scrubbed.

Mission managers said the tanking test scheduled no earlier than Sept. 21 will be essential in determining if the seals crews replaced inside the quick-disconnect hold.

NASA also needs the Space Force to grant a waiver for its Flight Termination System (FTS), the ability to destroy the moon rocket if it goes off course, before attempting liftoff again.

NASA Space officials are now targeting a 70-minute launch window beginning at 11:37 a.m. on Sept. 27. A second opportunity opens at 2:52 p.m. for 109 minutes on Oct. 2.

