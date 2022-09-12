NASA prepares for late September Artemis I launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA announced the next launch opportunities for Artemis I and the targeted dates for the cryogenic demonstration on Monday evening.

The space agency said it hopes to launch Artemis I on Sept. 27 with a possible backup opportunity on Oct. 2.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

NASA will conduct the cryogenic demonstration test no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials announced.

The 70-minute launch window on Sept. 27 would open at 11:37 a.m. with a planned landing on Nov. 5.

This just in: Our #Artemis I flight test around the Moon will launch no earlier than Sept. 27, with a backup opportunity of Oct. 2 under review.



See the blog for details about ongoing work and testing, and potential launch windows: https://t.co/v3dY3xql7J pic.twitter.com/JclWbUonEW — NASA (@NASA) September 12, 2022

The Oct. 2 backup opportunity is “under review,” according to NASA’s statement, and that 109-minute launch window would open at 2:52 p.m. with a planned landing on Nov. 11.

Technicians completed their repair work on the quick disconnect between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line on the mobile launcher and the Space Launch System rocket over the weekend.

This week they will conduct tests to ensure there is a tight bond between the two ground and rocket-side plates on the quick disconnect before testing again during the cryogenic tanking demonstration.

Ad

NASA said it is respecting the “Eastern Range’s process for review of the agency’s request for an extension of the current testing requirement for the flight termination system and is providing additional information and data as needed. In parallel, the agency is continuing preparations for the cryogenic demonstration test and potential launch opportunities, should the request be approved.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: