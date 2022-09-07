NASA to discuss next steps for Artemis Thursday

Artemis on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA is expected to provide an update on the Artemis I moon mission during a teleconference Thursday morning.

The teleconference will take place at 11 a.m., with associate administrator Jim Free, Exploration Ground Systems program manager Mike Bolger and SLS chief engineer John Blevins.

[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This comes after the Space Launch System rocket was set to launch from Kennedy Space Center over the weekend before being scrubbed due to a persistent hydrogen leak.

On Tuesday, NASA decided to attempt to replace a seal on the quick disconnect between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line on the launcher and the rocket while at Launch Pad 39B.

Working at the pad will also allow crews to gather as much data as possible to better understand the cause of the issue, NASA said.

Over the weekend, NASA said it would likely roll the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building, a step mission managers had hoped to avoid because of the stress it would put on the vehicle.

Ad

Should the rocket go back to the VAB, it would be to reset the system’s batteries.

NASA is looking at four possible launch periods over the next four months, according to the space agency’s website.

Sept. 19 through Oct. 4 — 14 launch opportunities, with no availability on Sept. 29 or 30

Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 — 11 launch opportunities, with no availability on Oct. 24, 25, 26 or 28

(Preliminary) Nov. 12 through Nov. 27 — 12 launch opportunities, with no availability on Nov. 20, 21 or 26

(Preliminary) Dec. 9 through Dec. 23 — 11 launch opportunities, with no availability on Dec. 10, 14, 18 or 23

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission with the purpose of orbiting the moon and testing the rocket’s capabilities on its maiden launch.

If successful, NASA hopes to launch a crewed mission, Artemis II, in 2024, and achieve a moon landing with Artemis III in 2025.