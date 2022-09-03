Excitement builds among 400K people expected to witness next Artemis I launch attempt

Space View Park was calm Friday evening, but Saturday it’s expected to be packed for the next Artemis I launch attempt.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Space View Park was calm Friday evening, but Saturday it’s expected to be packed for the next Artemis I launch attempt.

After Monday’s scrubbed launch due to valve and engine cooling issues, people said they hope this one, scheduled for 2:17 p.m., is successful.

Titusville resident Don Wilson said he was eager Monday to witness the Artemis I moon mission. Although the launch was canceled, he said he was not disappointed and plans to be at Space View Park Saturday afternoon for the second attempt.

“It’s great to see the camaraderie,” Wilson said. “It’s great to see how much people love this country.”

Wilson only lives a mile away so can walk to the park, but Freddy Campos and his family hopped on the road to be here for this historic moment.

“It’s something special for my son. It’s the first time he (will) see it and it’s a big event,” Campos said.

Campos traveled from Spring Hill, Florida, on Aug. 29 for the previous launch attempt.

Brevard County is counting down to more traffic jams and large crowds with NASA moving the next Artemis I launch attempt to 2:17 Saturday afternoon.

“Looking for a hotel room around here, everything was booked,” Campos said.

They went home after the failed launch attempt Monday, but came back Friday prepared.

The family set up multiple tents overlooking the water on U.S. Highway 1. They brought food, a grill and even a telescope to get the best view of the rocket.

“I’m very happy to see it this time. I don’t know if I’m (going to) see it again,” he said.

With one day to go until NASA’s next shot at getting the Artemis I mission off the ground, those in charge provided a timeline update during a pre-launch news briefing Friday morning.

The countdown to traffic jams also begins, especially since it’s a holiday weekend and at least 400,000 people are expected to be in Brevard County.

“Traffic will definitely be a headache, but everybody just needs to be patient,” Wilson said.

County officials said drivers need to plan ahead. Due to heavy traffic, families may be in their vehicles for a while.

They advised those who are planning on watching the launch in Brevard County to consider putting food and water in their vehicles before heading out.

The weather is forecasted to be an improved 60% go for launch on Saturday, according to Space Launch Delta 45, with concerns about cumulus clouds and the electrical field.

For those who do not plan on watching the launch attempt in person, News 6 is offering extensive coverage you can find here.

