NASA performs vital test ahead of next Artemis I moon rocket launch attempt

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crucial test is underway Wednesday to determine whether another launch attempt of the Artemis I mission can happen.

The space agency is conducting a cryogenic demonstration test to try to fill up the giant fuel tanks to see if they’ve fixed the show-stopping hydrogen leak that ended the first two launch attempts on Aug. 29 and again on Sept. 3.

Artemis I launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson gave the “go” for tanking around 7:30 a.m.

LIVE NOW: Teams are beginning the cryogenic demonstration test ahead of the #Artemis I mission to the Moon. https://t.co/v4016cmE3V — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) September 21, 2022

Mission managers said the tanking test will be essential in determining if the seals crews replaced inside the quick-disconnect hold.

They said they will have more information about the next launch attempt after the tanking test.

“The team is really excited to get through this test. Everybody’s been working hard these last few weeks,” NASA engineer Wes Mosedale said from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Control.

During the tanking operations, a leak was detected and engineers stopped flowing liquid hydrogen during the test for over an hour before resuming around 11:40 a.m.

NASA space officials are now targeting a 70-minute launch window beginning at 11:37 a.m. on Sept. 27. A second opportunity opens at 2:52 p.m. for 109 minutes on Oct. 2.

NASA said the fueling test Wednesday will include chilling the engines and testing new seals on liquid hydrogen connections.

This time, Tom Whitmeyer of NASA said it will be a slower fueling process.

‘’We’re going to be doing what we call the kinder, gentler kind of loading operations,” Whitmeyer said. “We think that will really help with the pressure and temperature transitions that the systems see.”

‘The fueling test Wednesday is expected to begin at 7:15 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m.