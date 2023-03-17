75º

Space News

Relativity Space sets 3rd launch attempt of 3D-printed rocket from Florida coast

3rd launch attempt window open between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 22

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Relativity Space is set to attempt another launch of its 3D-printed rocket next week following two scrubs earlier this month.

The aerospace startup is planning to launch the Terran 1 rocket, comprised of 85% 3D-printed parts, from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday, March 22, between the window of 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

This attempt follows two failed ones on March 8 and 11, during which the rocket came within a half-second of taking off before back-to-back aborts.

Space officials said the first scrub was due to exceeding launch commit criteria limits for propellant thermal conditions on stage two, while the second series of scrubs were due to issues with automation software and low fuel pressure.

The new nighttime launch window promises “very cool methane rocket engine plumes,” Relativity Space said in a tweet.

The Terran 1 is the largest 3D-printed object to attempt an orbital flight.

The idea behind launching a fully reusable and 3D-printed rocket is to decrease cost and increase access to spaceflight. The company was founded with the ultimate goal of going to Mars and building a base there with materials found on the red planet.

