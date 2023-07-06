SpaceX Crew-7 launch date pushed back. Here’s the latest

The SpaceX Crew-7 team, expected to head to the International Space Station in August. From left: cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX are now targeting August 21 for the next commercial crew launch to the International Space Station, officials announced Tuesday.

The Crew-7 mission is set to launch at 5:23 a.m. on that Monday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Space Coast.

A Dragon capsule named Endurance will carry the crew to the space station, where they will be for about 180 days.

The four-person crew includes mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, a NASA astronaut on her first spaceflight; European Space Agency astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen; Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

NASA said the adjusted date, moved from August 15, then August 17, allows additional time for launch site processing.

The new target date is also in coordination with activities aboard the space station, including operations with other crew and cargo spacecraft. A Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman and Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft are due at the station in the coming weeks.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available at 3:49 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

After the station is handed over to the Crew-7 team, the SpaceX Crew-6 team, which is currently on the station, will return to Earth.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: