NASA to retrieve experiments from space station with SpaceX cargo Dragon splashdown

The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station for an automated docking less than a day after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida loaded with over 7,000 pounds of science experiments, station hardware, and crew supplies. The last rays of an orbital sunset illuminate the cloud tops as both spacecraft were orbiting 259 miles above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan.

A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft used in the California-based rocket launcher’s 28th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station will undock on Thursday and later return to Earth via splashdown.

Undocking is currently scheduled for 10:05 a.m., with splashdown expected around 10:20 a.m. Friday off the Florida coast.

The spacecraft carried over 7,000 pounds of crew supplies, science experiments and hardware when it went up June 5 — arriving June 6 — on CRS-28, lofted from Kennedy Space Center to the space station with a Falcon 9 rocket. The capsule’s carry weight comes out to far less, but still more than 3,600 pounds on its return, lighter than before by at least two solar arrays, according to NASA.

Highlighted experiments include the GRIP- Dexterous Manipulation in Microgravity chair, used in neurology experiments sponsored by the European Space Agency, as well as investigations of yogurt, muscles and monoclonal antibodies.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

ClickOrlando.com will stream the undocking live when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: