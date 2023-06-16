SpaceX to launch Satria communication satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch the Satria-1 communications satellite on Sunday evening.

The satellite is being launched with a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellite belongs to the Indonesian government, and is being put into orbit as phase one of a two-part plan to improve internet quality in the country.

According to a report made by the International Trade Administration, the phase one satellite being launched on Sunday will provide improved internet quality to rural parts of Indonesia, and phase two will provide internet access for schools, defense and security administration, local government facilities and health facilities throughout the country.

As of Friday, the weather conditions are expected to be at least 60% favorable for launch during the launch window of 6:04 p.m. to 9:02 p.m.

Whenever the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

