SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Monday with a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch of the 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Florida’s Space Coast is scheduled for 3:10 a.m., according to SpaceX.

There is is an additional launch opportunity the same day at 4:52 a.m. with backup opportunities available Tuesday at 2:45 a.m. and 4:26 a.m.

Targeting Monday, June 12 at 3:10 a.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of 53 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/YGU116ujFc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2023

[TRENDING: Orlando police arrest teen in Army veteran’s shooting death | Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dies in prison at 81 | Become a News 6 Insider]

SpaceX said the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

ClickOrlando will stream the launch live when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: