89º

WEATHER ALERT

Space News

SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

ClickOrlando will stream the launch live when it happens

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cape Canaveral, Brevard County, Space Coast, Central Florida, Space, Space News, SpaceX, Falcon 9

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Monday with a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch of the 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Florida’s Space Coast is scheduled for 3:10 a.m., according to SpaceX.

There is is an additional launch opportunity the same day at 4:52 a.m. with backup opportunities available Tuesday at 2:45 a.m. and 4:26 a.m.

[TRENDING: Orlando police arrest teen in Army veteran’s shooting death | Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dies in prison at 81 | Become a News 6 Insider]

SpaceX said the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

ClickOrlando will stream the launch live when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email