SpaceX targets Friday morning for Falcon 9 launch at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced Thursday that the company is eyeing Friday morning for a Falcon 9 launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

According to SpaceX, the rocket will carry 56 Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company is targeting 9:56 a.m. for liftoff.

If necessary, there will be a backup launch opportunity later Friday morning at 11:35 a.m. — as well as on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. and 10:46 a.m., SpaceX officials stated.

The first-stage booster used in this launch has also previously been used to launch CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, SES-19 and three Starlink missions, SpaceX explained.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

