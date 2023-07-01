WATCH LIVE at 11:12 a.m.: SpaceX schedules Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Saturday morning for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch comes as part of the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission, which seeks to create a 3D map of the universe by sending a spacecraft into orbit around the sun.

Liftoff is set for 11:12 a.m. and a backup opportunity can be made available at the same time Sunday, according to SpaceX

the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 90% for favorable weather at launch time, 80% in the event of a 24-hour delay.

In this launch, the Falcon 9′s first-stage booster will attempt to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

