Space News

WATCH LIVE at 11:12 a.m.: SpaceX schedules Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with Starlink satellites on board. (File) (SpaceX)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Saturday morning for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch comes as part of the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission, which seeks to create a 3D map of the universe by sending a spacecraft into orbit around the sun.

Liftoff is set for 11:12 a.m. and a backup opportunity can be made available at the same time Sunday, according to SpaceX

the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 90% for favorable weather at launch time, 80% in the event of a 24-hour delay.

In this launch, the Falcon 9′s first-stage booster will attempt to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

