SpaceX Crew-7 launch set for no earlier than Aug. 15

The SpaceX Crew-7 team, expected to head to the International Space Station in August. From left: cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX are targeting mid-August for the next commercial crew launch to the International Space Station.

The Crew-7 mission is set to launch no earlier than Tuesday, Aug. 15 from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Space Coast.

A Dragon capsule named Endurance will carry the crew to the station, where they will be for about 180 days.

The four-person crew includes mission commander Jasmin Moghbeli, a NASA astronaut on her first spaceflight; European Space Agency astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen; Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

After the station is handed over to the Crew-7 team, the SpaceX Crew-6 team, which is currently on the station, will return to Earth.

This is the seventh rotational mission on board the International Space Station for SpaceX’s commercial crew program.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: