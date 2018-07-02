Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist found in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers found the vehicle suspected in a fatal Orange County hit-and-run that occurred last week, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The sport-utility vehicle was found in Brevard County thanks to CRIMELINE tips, according to troopers.

On June 27, troopers said a Honda CRV was traveling east on Colonial Drive near Berkeley Street when the driver struck a cyclist riding along the shoulder. The cyclist, identified as 49-year-old Jorge Arias of Orlando, was wearing an orange safety vest at the time.

Arias was knocked into a ditch filled with water and the driver took off, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Monday, troopers located the suspect vehicle in Brevard County and began looking into a person of interest, who is not the driver of the vehicle. The exact location of the vehicle was not immediately released by investigators.

Evidence gathered from the vehicle will be sent to Florida Department of Law Enforcement labs for processing.

Anyone with possible information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

