SUV catches fire after hitting school bus on Dr. Phillips Boulevard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An SUV hit a Southwest Middle school bus then caught fire Thursday afternoon on Dr. Phillips Boulevard, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

No students were injured but the driver of the SUV was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

One adult and one child were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Dr. Phillips Boulevard and Conroy Windermere Road.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed an SUV with extensive front end damage. The footage didn't show any damage to the school bus.

No further details were immediately available.

