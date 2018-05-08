Teenager accused of fatally shooting nephew, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old nephew earlier this year in an Orlando home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies announced Tuesday that Mandy Machado, 17, is facing charges of manslaughter with a firearm, destruction of evidence and providing false information to a law enforcement officer in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting of 17-year-old Justin Machado.

Another 17-year-old boy is also accused of destruction of evidence and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, according to a news release. Both teenagers have been booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Authorities said Mandy Machado is Justin Machado's paternal uncle. It's unclear if the other boy who was arrested is also a relative.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Justin Machado's death have not been released.

The family of Justin Machado released a statement asking for privacy:

"At this time we want to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, specifically, the dedicated law enforcement officers of Zone 45 as well as the Homicide Division, for their professionalism and diligence throughout this investigation.

"We also want to thank the community for its outpouring of love and support throughout this painful process.

"With the investigation complete, it is now incumbent upon the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute this senseless crime to the fullest extent of the law. We will not rest until we secure justice for Justin.

"At this time we have no further public comment, and ask for our privacy to be respected as we process these new developments."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.