Teenager struck by SunRail train in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was hit by a SunRail train Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At last check, the teen -- whose name has not been released by deputies -- was listed in serious condition, said Cmdr. Bill Armstrong, of the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boy was struck at about 5:30 p.m. near the Meadow Woods SunRail station, not far from Long Stem Court.

The teen, who was on the tracks at the time of the incident, was taken by helicopter to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials from Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Several deputies assigned to the downtown courthouse were on the train going home when the accident took place. Those deputies got off immediately to help render aid before emergency crews arrived, Armstrong said.

The boy’s friends told News 6 that a group was playing basketball Thursday night, and the teen was on his way home when he was struck by the train.

The southbound SunRail train involved in the incident, train P329, which turns into northbound train P324 in Poinciana, had its routes canceled Thursday evening, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

No passengers were injured. Officials said SunRail commuters should expect delays through Thursday night.

