Temporary improvements coming to ChampionsGate I-4 interchange

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. - Relief is on the way for drivers who are all too familiar with backups and congestion on Interstate 4 at ChampionsGate.

Drivers said traveling through the area can add hours to their daily commute.

"On the high side, about four hours. On the low side, about two," commuter Clifford Butzer said.

On Monday, a step was taken toward getting temporary improvements to the traffic headache.

[RELATED: Kissimmee to get Florida’s first Chipotle drive-thru | Build-A-Bear Workshop opening at Kissimmee Walmart]

A vote at the Osceola County Board of Commissioners meeting approved a design team for the $1 million project.

"It would be to convert the existing interchange to a diverging diamond interchange," Tawny Olore, the director of transportation and transit at Osceola County, said.

The project, which includes improvements to the ramp, is being done in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Olore said some of the on-ramps that are currently single-lane will be widened to two lanes to help with the flow of traffic.

Additionally, the left-hand turn to get onto the interstate will be eliminated.

News 6 is told these improvements are temporary, but plans to fix the interchange long term are on the way.

Construction is expected to start in about a year and last 18 to 20 months.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.