UCF police hosting self-defense classes for women

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a recent incident on the University of Central Florida campus where a man followed two women and committed a sexual act, the UCF Police Department is reminding women of the free self-defense classes it offers.

The courses are only open to teens and women older than 14 years old, and participants do not have to be UCF students, according to UCF police.

UCF police officers who have been trained by the National Self-Defense Institute will teach the classes.

“Our courses are designed to provide attendees with information, tactics and options which we believe may be useful for various types of crimes perpetrated against women,” according to the UCFPD website.

News 6 anchors took the UCF police defense course last year.

The classes will be held at the UCF Police Department building.

The following training dates are available for signup: Sep. 11 and Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. ; Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Registration opens 30 days ahead of the class date. Visit police.ucf.edu or call 407‐823‐3224 to register for a class.

UCF police said people on campus will see an increase in police presence in the next few days because of the incident on Tuesday where a man followed two women from McDonald's onto campus and then committed a sexual act on the door of the victims' car.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555, or report information anonymously by calling CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or leaving a tip online at crimeline.org.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.