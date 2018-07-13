UCF police investigating another indecent exposure incident on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - University of Central Florida police are investigating a third incident this week during which people on campus were targeted by unknown men who exposed themselves, committed a sexual act or groped someone.

At 5:15 p.m. Thursday, multiple people reported that a man exposed himself to them near the Recreation and Wellness Center before leaving through the Research Park area, UCF police said. Victims told police that the man was white, in his late 20s to mid-30s, with a heavier midsection. He was wearing a white shirt, light blue jacket and long dark pants. The man was driving a dark gray sedan with tinted windows, according to police.

Police said this appears to be unrelated to two other recent incidents on campus. On Sunday, a woman reported being groped by an unknown person on campus and on Tuesday two women were followed from a McDonald's restaurant onto campus by a man who performed a sexual act on their car door, according to police.

The descriptions of men in the most recent incident and Tuesday's do not match, police said.

"The fact that we've had three reports of this nature in less than a week is highly unusual," UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said in a news release. "While UCFPD works diligently and around the clock to investigate these cases and protect our campus, I ask for your heightened vigilance. If you see something, say something-call police immediately."

UCF police have increased patrols on campus following the incidents and are encouraging people to come forward if they have any information by calling UCFPD at 407-823-5555 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

UCF police continue to offer free self-defense classes for women. Participants do not have to be students.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.