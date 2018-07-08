Woman reports being groped on UCF campus, police searching for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the University of Central Florida Police Department said they are searching for the person who groped a woman on campus Sunday.

Police said the woman, who is a guest of a student, reported being groped from behind around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials said the incident occurred near the Mathematical Sciences building, which is near the center of campus.

The victim said she struck the suspect and ran away. Officers said she was unable to provide any physical description.

After a string of similar on campus groping incidents in 2017 and early 2018, Abdullah Zaman was arrested in February. He was charged with three counts of battery and one count of attempted battery. Court records show he posted bond in February and did not show up for any of his scheduled court dates.

UCFPD officials said they are investigating the incident and will be increasing patrols. They are encouraging anyone with information to call 407-823-5555.

