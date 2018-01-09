Victim pistol-whipped during Orlando home invasion, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people armed with semi-automatic guns pistol-whipped a victim during a home invasion Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the intruders knocked on the door of a condo on Woodgate Boulevard before forcing themselves inside. They struck the victim in the head with the firearms multiple times before taking the victim's property, a news release said.

The two men left Dockside Condominiums in a beige car, police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury to the head.

No other details were immediately available.

