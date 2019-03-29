Orange County public safety director discusses vision for new role

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - With almost 40 years of law enforcement experience, it's clear public safety is a top priority for newly-elected Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Soon after Demings was sworn in as mayor in December, he appointed former Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks as the county's public safety director -- a position Demings himself held from 2002 to 2008.

Banks joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to discuss his vision for the new job.

"A lot of people see public safety solely as the role of law enforcement," Banks said. "But it's much, much more than that."

Before his 25-year career with FDLE, Banks served for the Orange County Sheriff's Office for seven years. He officially started as public safety director in early March.

"The first thing we're doing is looking at each of our departments to ensure that every department is doing their role," Banks said. "One of the biggest things we can do in providing public safety is not just preparing for an event, but then responding to one."

Banks will oversee both the Orange County Fire/Rescue Department and the corrections department, among other responsibilities.

During his time as Special Agent in Charge with FDLE, Banks focused on special investigations for money laundering, narcotics and violent crime. He also played a prominent investigative role in the Pulse shooting.

"We have to make sure all government agencies who respond to a situation like Pulse aren't meeting each other for the first time," Banks said. "We have to be communicating with each other, know each other, and know which resources each one brings to an incident like that well before it occurs."

Watch the entire conversation Sunday at 8 a.m. on News 6.

