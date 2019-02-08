Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Darren Soto discuss deadline to avoid second shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Last month's 35-day government shutdown impacted more than 800,000 federal employees nationwide, including more than 10,000 in Florida, and with funding set to expire this week, many worry they could once again work without pay if a deal on border funding can't be made.

Two of Central Florida's U.S. representatives, Val Demings and Darren Soto, will be guests on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" Sunday to discuss how they plan to approach the Feb.15 deadline.

Demings, who was interviewed by News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld, will also talk about the gun violence legislation she's working to pass in Congress.



"The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" airs Sunday at 8 a.m. on WKMG News 6.

