'The Weekly' previews the Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The federal trial for Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, gets underway this week at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in downtown Orlando.

On this week's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," News 6 legal expert Mark O'Mara, investigative reporter Mike DeForest, and reporter Erik Sandoval preview what to expect throughout the trial, which starts March 1.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

On Sunday, Sandoval will discuss his recent interview with Christine Leinonen, whose son died in the massacre at Pulse.

DeForest and O'Mara break down jury selection, the facts of the case, how Salman's lawyers will portray their client, and Salman's fate.

Salman is charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

For background on all these stories, just use the links below:

