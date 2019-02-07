Winter Park wife charged with murder had to 'figure out what to do,' 911 calls show

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The widow accused of fatally stabbing her husband last month in their Winter Park home told a 911 operator she waited 11 hours to call for help because she fell asleep next to his body trying to help him, according to the 911 call released Thursday by Winter Park police.

Winter Park police said Michael Redlick, who was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF, was found dead Jan. 12 in his home on Temple Drive. Two days later, medical examiners determined he died of a stab wound that was not self-inflicted.

The medical evidence did not match up with what his wife, Danielle Redlick, 45, said in a 911 call and later told investigators.

"He was not OK last night we had an altercation and he stabbed himself," she said.

Earlier in the call she described him as "stiff" and that he "might have had a heart attack." Medical examiners found no sign of a heart attack, according to the report.

Danielle Redlick was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday just before noon. She is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

During her first appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Danielle Redlick to be held without bond. She was also told she is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with her two children, who neighbors said are in the custody of their grandparents.

The Winter Park police arrest warrant shows the suspect waited 11 hours before calling police.

"I tried to help him and I woke up sitting next to him and I’ve been trying to figure out what to do," she said in the 911 call.

Danielle Redlick told dispatch she was on probation and her husband was threatening to "send me to jail."

