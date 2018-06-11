Woman found dead on side of Apopka road identified

APOPKA, Fla. - A body found last week on an Apopka road has been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies on Monday said Tiffany Tweedy, 35, was found dead around 8 a.m. Thursday along Lust Road in a rural area near Lake Apopka.

Officials said last week that it's not known how Tweedy died.

"It makes the investigation kind of difficult at this time," said Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte. "We don't know how she got there, if she went on her own, or if somebody left her there."

Deputies said a person driving along the road, which dead ends at the entrance of the Apopka Wildlife Drive, found the body and called 911.

Officials said there was no trauma to the body, but that doesn't mean deputies are ruling out the possibility of foul play.

Deputies hope forensics and the autopsy report from the medical examiner's office may give them more answers.

Anyone with information about Tweedy's death is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

