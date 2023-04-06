Severe drought expands through Central Florida

🌧️ RAIN? Is that you? 🐣

We need the rain bad. It’s no secret how dry we have been.

Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. Last week, most of Central Florida was placed in a severe drought by the USDA. The severe drought has expanded further in this morning’s report. Rain chances go up a little bit over Easter weekend.

For a look at the Easter weekend forecast, click here.

Also if you are on social media, you may see, some tropical shenanigans floating around. There is a possibility for a disturbance to develop along our dying Easter front, but be careful what you see out there. Here’s a breakdown on what that is all about.

Also, if you want to stay up to date this hurricane season, you have to subscribe to my Tropics Watch newsletter. Click here to do that so we can root for fish storms together.

🌵 Drought maps are not forecasts 👀

Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here to talk about drought. You see the maps in our weather broadcasts, but did you know they’re not a forecast map?

Drought is a slow-moving process, but can lead to big losses.

Click here to read more about how these maps are made and why they are important to pay attention to.