Has Hurricane Season Already Begun?🌀

🌀A January Storm? 2023 Hurricane Season Has Already Begun

Well what do you know? The first storm of the 2023 hurricane season has actually already developed. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you.

We actually talked about this entity while it was off the coast of New England in January, but today, during routine post-analysis, the National Hurricane Center declared that that storm actually had some tropical characteristics. Now it will remain unnamed since it wasn’t named in January, but it will go down as the first storm of the 2023 hurricane season. Things get a little weird, though. Click here to find out what the next named storm will be called.

As far as the actual season, we have an interesting battle on our hands between the main driving forces. El Nino? You may have heard of him.

El Nino is typically a good thing for the Atlantic hurricane season, but it’s not everything. While it may reduce the number of storms, there can still be major storms in an El Nino year. Michael and Andrew both happened in an El Nino year. Anyway, a very interesting battle is shaping up for the Atlantic hurricane season and it will be something to watch.

🛍️Double the Savings this Hurricane Season🌀🔦

Hey insiders its meteorologist Candace Campos, here to let you know that there now be two opportunities this hurricane season to buy must-have storm supplies TAX FREE! If you know me, you know I LOVE a discount, especially on things I actually need! The first round starts in about two weeks, with the additional tax relief holiday returning just in time for the peak of hurricane season. Make sure to add these dates to your calendar, and save some money as you prepare for another storm season.

From drought to rain to a nice Mother’s Day weekend? ☀☔🌦😍🌤

Don’t do it! Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. Don’t use today’s rain as an excuse not to make plans with your mom on Mother’s Day!

After those downpours and storms we had just a couple of weeks ago, it’s been dry for the last few days.

Now that rain is returning, don’t think that it’s going to linger through the weekend. Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, we will be dry out again!

Expect only slight rain chances at 10% or less. Click here for more on the ever-changing weekend forecast. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

🌂Breaking down the POPs in the forecast ☔

The forecast calls for rain, but it doesn’t rain at my house. Why are those meteorologists always wrong? 👀 Hey there Insider friends! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you to talk about forecasting rain because I have heard that comment about my job more times than I care to count. No, I am not trying to tell you why we are right more than you think, but I would much rather explain how the rain forecast works so it’s more beneficial for you.

That’s the goal here as we break down the POP or the percentage of precipitation, how we calculate it, what it means, and how understanding our scientific madness can help you prep for your day.

