Ready to rock 🤘

Hey there Florida Foodie friends,

It’s everyone’s crazy uncle, Thomas Mates, here to brighten your day and remind you why we talk to each other very often.

I am pumped! I got some buddies coming into town, and we are going to Rockville! I am a big metalhead and there are some great bands that I can’t wait to see.

Of course, what I am most excited about is that my friends are coming into town. The hard part about that is picking the right places to take them to eat.

They are coming in from my hometown, which is by no means a culinary destination. So, I want to make sure we give them a good taste of everything Central Florida has to offer.

I’m thinking WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi, Shin Jung and this week’s Florida Foodie guest, Smoke & Donuts.

What are some of your go-to spots when you have company in from out of town? Drop me a line at tmates@wkmg.com and let me know. You can also post a picture of your favorite spots or favorite foods on PinIt!

Pins user Dragonmax recently posted a picture of his “wife’s incomparable meatloaf with its secret sauce.”

Personally, I think meatloaf is underrated and that secret sauce looks perfectly caramelized. I hope you enjoyed Dragonmax and thanks for the picture!

OK, let’s get into it.

I don’t know about all of you, but I love barbecue and I have a big sweet tooth. Smoke & Donuts scratches both of those itches at once.

The owner, Ian Russell, was a great guest. He brought food, which was incredible — easily the best ribs I have ever had. On top of that, he was funny and very genuine about his passion for food but also very honest about how tough it has been to build his business from the ground up.

Russell shared it all in his conversation with Candace Campos and Lisa Bell on the latest episode of Florida Foodie.

Small bites 🍋

Where to find the best burger 🍔: May is National Burger Month and we want to know where you go for your favorite burger. I’m a big fan of Hen & Hog in Winter Park, personally. Click here to nominate your favorite.

Noisy neighbor 🔊: Orlando restaurant Maxine’s on Shine is getting sued by a neighbor. The city is also part of the lawsuit. The plaintiff claims that Maxine’s is too noisy, among other issues, and that the city is doing nothing about it because staffers like to hang out there. Read the whole lawsuit here.

More bagels 🥯: Jeff’s Bagel Run has just announced three new stores opening with more on the way. It’s all part of a plan to expand nationally. Check out the new locations here.

Saying goodbye 👋: An Orlando staple, Le Coq Au Vin, is now closed for good after 50 years in business. Click here to read the goodbye statement from the owners.

Something to try at home 🍽️

Today, I want to show you how to make one of my favorite sides — tostones. If you’ve never had them before, tostones are large, shallow-fried plantain chips.

They are extremely simple, but very delicious and great substitutes for chips or fries.

Ingredients:

3 green plantains, peeled and cut into 1-inch portions

Oil for frying (canola or vegetable)

Salt and pepper

Step 1: Place a pan over medium-high heat. Put enough oil in the pan to coat the bottom. Once you start seeing wisps of smoke coming off the oil, put your plantains in the pan in batches — don’t overcrowd them. Turn the plantains regularly until they are golden on all sides. Once golden, let them drain on a paper towel-lined baking sheet until all of batches are complete.

Step 2: Turn off the heat on your pan, but leave it ready for another round of frying. Take your plantains to a cutting board and, using the bottom of a heavy mug, smash them flat into coins. You may want to use some cooking spray on the bottom of the mug so they don’t stick.

Step 3: Once all of your plantains are smashed, turn the heat back on under your pan. You may need to add more oil. Fry tostones in batches again for about a minute on each side, or until golden brown. Remove the tostones from the oil and immediately hit them with some salt and pepper. The hot oil will help the seasoning stick.

It’s just that simple. Your tostones should be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. If you want a quick dipping sauce, mix a tablespoon of Tajin spice blend to a half cup of mayo. Stir and enjoy.

That’s it for today.

- Thomas