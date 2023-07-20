I bet you can guess what we’re talking about this week? 😏

It’s hot, but it could be worse! 🥵🌡👙🌡

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here. You’ve heard a lot about the huge “Heat Dome” haven’t you?

It’s that big area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that is sinking on top of a large part of the central and western United States.

Actual temperatures have been at or above 110 degrees in Arizona and other western states for days! We’re not dealing with the heat dome, but we are getting used to our typical summer highs in the low and mid-90s. The average high temperature in Orlando is 92°. We have been close to that for the past couple of days.

Click here for more on the heat and the timing of our sea breeze storms for the weekend.

Strange Summer ☀️

You’ve heard the song Cruel Summer, but today I’m here to explain why it’s been a “strange summer”. Hey insiders, its meteorologist Candace Campos. Have you

noticed our summer haS been a bit off? It’s been stormier and hotter than our usual summer setup. The main culprit is a weak Bermuda high. Click here to read more about what is causing this strange summer.

(KPRC)

Speaking of the heat, what better way to beat the heat than by going to the movies? And with two big blockbuster movies coming out this weekend, it’s a perfect time

to enter to win a move package! Enter to win a Barbie dinner and a movie package for two 🍿🎬 when you sign up to be a News 6 Insider! 🎉

🌀The Loop Current is known to power up tropical systems🌀

Hi Insiders, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about how the loop current plays a big part in powering up storms.

Meteorologists talk about it a lot when there’s possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea. Why is the loop current so important and how does it fuel storms?

Click here to find out.

🔥Forecasting Change: Hot nights and hotter days🔥

Well, it’s been hot, no surprise there! Hi Insiders, chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells talking about the increase in cooling needs as our climate warms. As the Earth’s temperature rises, the frequency of scorching days and sweltering nights increases, leading to a growing need for cooling in our homes, schools, offices and hospitals.

Click here to read more about sweltering days and nights.

🦟Combating mosquitoes with items you might already have 🦟

Mosquitoes, aka the uninvited guest to all our Florida homes. They’re small, but mosquitoes come in numbers to visit — bringing an annoying buzz and sting that will have you running inside on a beautiful summer night.

Hey there insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here to chat about Florida’s unofficial state bird and how to keep them from ruining your summer BBQs.

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You might already have a few of the ecofriendly items in your home that can prevent the red itchy welts these uninvited guests leave behind on your skin after an evening in the backyard.

Click here to read more about how to prevent mosquitoes from thriving in your backyard oasis and why weather is a key player too.