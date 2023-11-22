Our Roots: Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month

Welcome back to Our Roots and happy Thanksgiving week!!! This past November, we celebrated Native American Heritage Month and Veterans Day.

Veterans Day

The Central Florida community went all in on honoring our local veterans this year. In Winter Springs, the city honored Capt. Laurel Ross with the “Hometown Hero” award. Read more about the captain’s military career here!

This year, Lake County unveiled a “Veterans’ Wall of Honor.” The wall is located in front of the Lake County Administration Building along West Main Street. If you want to add a name to the wall, learn how to here.

Heroes Strong hosted Veterans Day events all throughout Veterans Day weekend. Trooper Steve, a veteran himself, interviewed David Rubin, the founder of Heroes Strong, during his segment Trooper Steve On Patrol.

Native American Heritage Month

Reporter Ezzy Castro visited the Jororo Native Village inside Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures park to learn about Native American history in Central Florida. Watch edutainer Little Big Mountain take Ezzy through the village here!

We look forward to celebrating December and all of the holidays it brings! If you and your family have any family traditions that show your roots, let me know at bellis@wkmg.com!