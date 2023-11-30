Hurricane season comes to an end, stubborn November clouds, wildlife finding ways to stay warm, temperature inversions

🌀Bye, bye hurricane season and hello holidays! 🎅🏾

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hello, Pinpoint Weather Insiders, meteorologist Candace Campos. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the official END to Hurricane Season (and of course the holidays)! With 20 named storms, the 2023 season ranks fourth for most named storms on record.

Although the end is “technically over” there is still a small chance for development into December. Click here to find out what the chances are for any off-season storms.

Also on many people’s minds lately has been this current cold blast! Of course, in Central Florida fashion, we are bouncing right back into the 80s by the weekend!

And for those hoping for another dip in temperatures, our next front will deliver another dose next week. For more details on this rollercoaster ride of temperatures, click here.

🌧️What was going on in November?

Let’s go back to right smack dab in the middle of the month. What’s going on guys, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you.

We couldn’t buy sunshine in the week or so leading up to Thanksgiving.

So why were we so cloudy in the state nicknamed for its sunshine? Click here to find out.

This is all playing out as expected and is likely going to continue for the rest of winter.

🦊Florida wildlife’s art of staying toasty when temperatures tumble🥶

Just call me Alice because I went down a rabbit hole this week! Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos with you.

It was chilly this week so I spent a little extra time indoors reading about animals because I felt bad they were outside in the cold air.

Of course, I wanted to bring them all inside, but hubby was against that. So, that’s when I went down a rabbit hole 😂 and learned some really interesting things about Florida’s fauna which made me feel a little better and kept my house clean.

Click here to read how they stay toasty! Oh, one more thing. All things creepy, crawly, and mind-blowing — a.k.a. spiders, snakes, etc. — are at the end. 👀

It’s getting cold out west and temperature inversions are becoming frequent but what is this phenomenon? ☁️

December is knocking on our door and you know what that means, cooler weather moves into Central Florida. Fortunately, Floridians don’t experience bitter cold temperatures and feet upon feet of snow but other areas up north do.

Winter alerts are already in effect for areas out to the Northwest and with the colder weather, temperature inversions become more frequent but why is this and what exactly is it?

Hey y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan here talking about temperature inversions and how this phenomenon can cause some major problems if it lasts too long.

Now, I lived in Montana near the Rocky Mountain Front for a few years and experienced this phenomenon, and as cool as it is to see it, feel it, and understand it, I have seen it cause serious problems in an area if it lasts for days.

This phenomenon can happen in Florida but not as often.

Click here to check out what an inversion is and the problems it can bring.