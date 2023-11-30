Warming trend hits Central Florida. Here’s how long it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure extending north of Central Florida will continue to shift east on Thursday, kick-starting a warming trend across the area.

First, though, it is another cooler-than-normal start to the day, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a frost advisory in place for Marion County. Through the day, highs will warm to more typical temperatures for the end of November, in the mid- to upper 70s.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Conditions will remain mostly dry and sunny, with more cloud cover and moisture creeping back into the area by the weekend.

Friday morning will start off a bit warmer than recent mornings, with temperatures only falling into the 60s for most locations, except mid- to upper 50s northwest of I-4.

Throughout Friday, winds will begin to shift more southerly, pushing in more moisture. As a result, cloud coverage will remain high across the area and a few showers will be possible through the majority of the weekend. In general, the latest models show coverage at 20-30% on Sunday.

Along with the humidity returning, so will the warmth. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s for the start of December, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Overnight lows will also remain warm in the mid- to upper 60s.

The arrival of our next front is expected to sweep across the area Monday and into Monday night. With the cold front arriving Monday, conditions will cool down and dry out. Highs will begin in the upper 70s Monday, with temperatures dropping further into the lower 70s through the middle part of the week.

TROPICS

Thursday is officially the last day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which ranks as the 4th busiest when it comes to named storms. There were officially 20 named storms and seven hurricanes, three of which were major.

The only hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this year was Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, as a category 3, producing 7-12 feet of surge and flooding rain.

Although the season ends today, the Atlantic remains abnormally warm, which will keep chances for some subtropical development possible during the offseason.