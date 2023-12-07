Temperature tumble🥶, protecting plants🌱, lightning detectors🌩️

🙌🏼Hands Up! Rollercoaster temperature ride continues🎢

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hello, Pinpoint Weather Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. I am a huge rollercoaster fan, but temperatures running warm and then cold — it certainly has made it tricky to pick out my wardrobe every day! So bring down the ride harness, the ride continues into the weekend and early next week.

From rollercoasters to water slides?

💰Protecting your investment from cold weather. We’re talking about your plants!🌱

Let’s be real. The cost of everything has gone up. Hey there Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you and trust me we all feel it stinging our pockets.

Now more than ever people are thinking of ways to save more money. Did you know protecting your landscaping investment from the colder weather can save you a lot of time and money? 🤔 The key is to do it properly. Don’t worry we’re here to help!

🥶Winter season outlook shows that weather could be more active this year🌩️

Winter could look a little different this year than past winters in Central Florida. NOAA is calling for a wetter-than-average winter season this year due to an El Nino climate pattern which means things could be active through the season AND with thunderstorms comes lightning.

Hey y’all, meteorologist Michelle Morgan talking about thunderstorms and precautions that some counties are taking to keep the public safe while being outdoors.

Seminole County has numerous lightning detectors installed across the county at parks and open fields to warn the public of lightning approaching the area.

Lightning is a major cause of storm-related deaths in the U.S.

A lightning strike can result in a cardiac arrest at the time of the injury, although some victims may appear to have a delayed death a few days later if they are resuscitated but have suffered irreversible brain damage.

According to NWS storm data, over the last 30 years (1989-2018), the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year. Only about 10% of people who are struck by lightning are killed, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability. More recently, in the last 10 years (2009-2018), the U.S. has averaged 27 lightning fatalities.

