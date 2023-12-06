🌊 Florida water park transforms into holiday attraction

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – At Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, you’re probably expecting to see a lot of waves, water slides and bathing suits.

But with low temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, the water park is making a splash in a different kind of way, offering Holiday Nights special events.

“We completely transformed the park into a tropical wonderland. The water slides are not operational during the event, but we have everything from a surfboard tree to a tropical trail, a beach ball you can take a photo with. We have kids activities like a trackless train, slides and foam party,” Sales and Marketing manager Trisha Sissons said.

There’s also holiday-inspired food and drinks, live music and entertainment like a Hawaiian Luau.

The event also gives back to the community, with proceeds from ticket sales being donated to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida providing critically ill children and their families wish vacations at no cost.

“Last year we hosted Give Kids the World Village The Night of a Million Lights in the park and they had all the kids come back this year, so they just couldn’t facilitate the same event. For us to be able to donate back is just unreal. They’re doing the real work, we’re just creating family memories and donating back to them,” Sissons said.

Island H2O is typically closed for the season from November to March, so events like Holiday Nights keep their workers employed during the off-season.

Holiday Nights will light up every Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 8 – Dec. 10 and everyday Dec. 13 – 31. Tickets are now available for purchase at IslandoH2OWaterPark.com for $34.99 per adult / $29.99 per child with a portion of proceeds supporting Give Kids The World Village.

