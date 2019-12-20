Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 charming cats to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of furry felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lou, Russian blue and domestic shorthair mix

Lou is an adorable male Russian blue and domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Helping Paws Humane Society.

Lou likes to socialize — he's happy to keep company with other cats. Fear not: He is already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from Lou's caretakers:

Lou is a beautiful kitty with a heart of gold! He is shy at first, but once he knows you, he is so sweet and loving. He is playful and loves moving toys.

Lucy, domestic shorthair

Lucy is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Lucy loves to socialize with other cats. Good news: She is already house-trained and spayed.

Ollie, domestic longhair and domestic shorthair mix

Ollie is a male domestic longhair and domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Ollie gets along well with other cats. He's already house-trained and neutered.

Pockets, domestic shorthair

Pockets is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Pockets gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. She's mastered her house-training etiquette and has been spayed.

Dalilah, domestic and domestic shorthair mix

Dalilah is a lovable female domestic and domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Dalilah gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained and spayed.

Hook, domestic shorthair

Hook is a winsome female domestic shorthair cat staying at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Hook gets along well with other cats, dogs and kids. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, and she's already been spayed.

