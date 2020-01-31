Want to adopt a pet? Here are 4 perfect pups to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cute Stuff, terrier and retriever mix

Cute Stuff is a female terrier and retriever puppy staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Cute Stuff will get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. Her vaccinations are up to date.

From Cute Stuff's current caretaker:

Super sweet and adorable! Will be a small/medium to medium size.

Read more about Cute Stuff on Petfinder.

Sweetie Pie, terrier and retriever mix

Sweetie Pie is a darling male terrier and retriever puppy staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Sweetie Pie is eager to make friends, and he gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. He has had all of his shots.

From Sweetie Pie's current caretaker:

Super sweet.

Read more about Sweetie Pie on Petfinder.

Charlotte, Labrador retriever and boxer mix

Charlotte is a female Labrador retriever and boxer puppy staying at Buddies for Life Inc.

Charlotte loves other dogs, cats and children. She has had all her shots.

Notes from Charlotte's caretakers:

She is spunky and smart.

Read more about Charlotte on Petfinder.

Taffy, terrier mix

Taffy is a darling female terrier puppy staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Taffy is friendly as can be — she's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. She has been vaccinated.

From Taffy's current caretaker:

Snuggly and sweet.

Apply to adopt Taffy today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.