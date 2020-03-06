5 perfect puppies to adopt now in Orlando

Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly canines! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Burt, golden retriever and spaniel mix



Burt is a charming male golden retriever and spaniel puppy staying at Buddies for Life Inc.

Burt loves other dogs, cats and kids. He already has had all of his shots.

Here's what Burt's friends at Buddies for Life Inc. think of him:

Burt was born in the British Virgin Islands and was lucky enough to be escorted by kind vacationers to Florida. He has a very sweet, cuddly personality and will make some lucky family or individual a wonderful pet.

Apply to adopt Burt today at Petfinder.

Elsa, shepherd mix

Elsa is a female shepherd puppy being kept at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's been vaccinated.

From Elsa's current caretaker:

She is very funny, playful and loves human affection.

Read more about how to adopt Elsa on Petfinder.

Tia, hound and beagle mix

Tia is a female hound and beagle puppy currently residing at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Tia will get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. She has been vaccinated.

Here's what Tia's friends at Puppy Pleasers Rescue think of her:

Super sweet very gentle!

Read more about Tia on Petfinder.

Mia, hound and beagle mix

Mia is a female hound and beagle puppy currently residing at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Mia loves cats, dogs and children. Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Read more about how to adopt Mia on Petfinder.

Jax, black mouth cur

Jax is a lovable male black mouth cur puppy in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Jax is vaccinated.

Jax's current caretakers say:

He is gentle, sweet and his confidence is building every day.

Read more about how to adopt Jax on Petfinder.

