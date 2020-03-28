These Orlando-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bogie, Irish wolfhound and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Bogie is a male Irish wolfhound and Staffordshire bull terrier mix staying at Furever Bully Love Rescue.

Bogie is a social animal — he gets along well with other dogs. He's already been neutered and vaccinated. Bogie has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here's what Bogie's friends at Furever Bully Love Rescue think of him:

Bogie is such an unusual mix but oh-so handsome. He loves lounging on the couch.

Read more about Bogie on Petfinder.

Lucy, beagle

Lucy is a sweet female beagle dog being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Lucy's vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed.

Notes from Lucy's caretakers:

Sweet Lucy has a loving personality!

Read more about Lucy on Petfinder.

Dorothy, American Staffordshire terrier

Dorothy is a female American Staffordshire terrier dog being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Dorothy is spayed, and she has had all of her shots.

Read more about Dorothy on Petfinder.

Scooby, bullmastiff mix

Scooby is a male bullmastiff mix staying at Rescuing Animals In Need.

Scooby is already neutered.

Notes from Scooby's caretakers:

Scooby is a big strong boy who loves to run in the yard.

Apply to adopt Scooby today at Petfinder.

