5 fluffy felines to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly kittens up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Jet, domestic shorthair mix

Jet is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Catapalooza, Inc.

Jet gets along well with other cats. He has had all of his shots. Jet has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Dash, domestic shorthair

Dash is a charming male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Cats In Knead, Inc.

Dash plays well with others, and he'll get along great with other cats. He's already been house-trained.

About Dash:

Dash earned his name because was found dashing between cars on a very busy street. It was a good thing that a nice person stopped to rescue him before he was run over!

Lucille, tuxedo mix

Lucille is a female tuxedo kitten currently housed at the Helping Paws Humane Society.

Lucille is a social animal — she loves children, dogs and cats. She has had all of her shots. Lucille has mastered her house-training etiquette.

From Lucille's current caretaker:

Lucille loves to nap, snuggle and snack!

Tucker, domestic shorthair mix

Tucker is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of the Helping Paws Humane Society.

Tucker is happy to keep company with dogs, cats and kids. He is already house-trained. Tucker has already been neutered.

Notes from Tucker's caretakers:

Tucker is a very playful and cute male kitten in need of a "furever" home!

Olympus, domestic shorthair mix

Olympus is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at the Helping Paws Humane Society.

Olympus gets along well with other cats. He is looking for a dog-free home. Olympus has been vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Notes from Olympus' caretakers:

Olympus is a playful tabby! He is very alert and loves to chase after toys.

