These Orlando-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

Bruce, German shepherd

Bruce is a charming male German shepherd being cared for at DreamCatcher German Shepherd Rescue Inc.

Bruce is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. Good news: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Bruce's current caretakers say:

Bruce is a quite fellow. Very sweet to everyone.

Maverick, German shepherd

Maverick is a male German shepherd being kept at DreamCatcher German Shepherd Rescue Inc.

Maverick is looking for cat-free family. Good news: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

From Maverick's current caretaker:

He is very friendly with people. He is a very large, strong fellow, and will need an experienced Shepherd owner.

Ruby, pit bull terrier mix

Ruby is a winsome female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Ruby wants all your attention: She'll need a home free of other dogs and cats. However, she is sweet with small children. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, she has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Ruby's current caretakers say:

An extremely sweet girl who would love to be in a home with people who have lots of patience.

Ophelia, boxer and American bulldog mix

Ophelia is a female boxer and American bulldog mix currently housed at Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Ophelia is happy to keep company with other dogs and cats. Ophelia is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Ophelia's friends at Puppy Pleasers Rescue think of her:

2She is calm and gentle. Great on leash.

